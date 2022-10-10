BTS at 2022 The Fact Music Awards: Jin bags award, Jungkook gives a moving speech and more

The Fact Music Awards is an awards ceremony hosted by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star that recognizes major contributors to the Hallyu wave. Established in 2019, The Fact Music Awards determines its winners through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges, and the support and participation scores of fans at home and abroad.

Jin won his solo award at the TMAs 2022 and it was an incredible feat to achieve and the way he came on to the stage was iconic. Like when Suga had come on to the stage to receive his award for being a producer but this time the members carry Jin on his shoulder while the rest pretend as bodyguards! It was hilarious and fun to watch!

2. BTS sweep 7 awards

As usual, the group went on to sweep 7 awards on The Fact Music Awards. They won the following awards:- Global FanNStar Award, FanNStar Choice Award (BTS), Most Voted Artist's, FanNStar Individual Choice Award (JIN), IdolPlus Popularity Award, Artist's of the Year (Bonsang) and Grand Prize (Daesang).

3. Jungkook’s adorable and sweet speech

As the group received the awards, the members had a lot to say. Among them, Jungkook said “We will work hard to be your forever artist” and “We are not done yet.” The sweet lines got the ARMYs cheering for him. Even as the host asks “Is there anyone cooler than Jungkook?” and he replies cutely, “No you can’t.”, the fans just melted.

4. RM’s emotional speech

As they received the grand prize (Daesang), RM said, “Very soon many things will be sorted out so I think we’ll be able to be honest with you about us. We’ll show everything we’re good at in Busan on October 15th, so please look forward to it and thank you again.” He also said, “We love you. We missed you. Wanna play with you. We wanna see you. We wanna touch you. We wanna feel you.” His teary eyes expressed all the emotions he felt.

