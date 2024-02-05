BTS at Grammy Awards: From Seoul Town Road to Butter; throwback to all the times Dynamite singers stole the spotlight

BTS, the global phenomenon and trailblazing K-pop sensation, has left an indelible mark on the Grammy Awards stage. With a captivating blend of talent and charisma, BTS has graced the prestigious event with a presentation, three electrifying performances, and four memorable appearances. Notably, they stand alone as the only K-pop act with a remarkable five Grammy nominations, a testament to their influence and artistry. Here’s a nostalgic journey revisiting the unforgettable moments when BTS illuminated the Grammy Awards with their unparalleled presence and musical brilliance.

BTS marked their debut appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2019

BTS made a dazzling debut at the 2019 Grammy Awards, showcasing their impeccable style in black-and-white tuxedos. The group teased fans with hints of new music during a red-carpet interview, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating their next album. Expressing excitement about collaborations, BTS named H.E.R., Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, and Camila Cabello as dream partners. Their infectious joy reached its peak as they sang and danced to Dolly Parton's Jolene during a special performance. Making history, BTS became the first K-pop group to present a Grammy award, presenting the Best R&B Album to H.E.R. and marking a monumental achievement.

BTS brought Seoul Town Road to the Grammys sharing the stage with Lil Nas X

BTS brought their star power to the 2020 Grammys with a dynamic performance of Seoul Town Road, a remix of Old Town Road featuring RM. Joining forces with Lil Nas X, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Nas, the ensemble delivered a memorable show. While BTS marked their first Grammy performance, the choice to feature them in a collaborative act raised eyebrows, as their global influence and chart-topping success deserved a solo spotlight. Despite the Recording Academy's oversight in nominations, BTS' presence was a step forward, showcasing their ability to captivate Western audiences and leaving fans hopeful for future recognition.

BTS became the 1st K-pop act to be Grammy-nominated in 2020

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, BTS made history as the first Korean pop artist recognized by the Recording Academy. Although they didn't secure a win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Dynamite, their vibrant performance stole the spotlight. From Seoul, South Korea, BTS brought their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper to life with energetic choreography, high kicks, and infectious smiles. The group seamlessly integrated their performance with the Grammy Awards' Los Angeles set, showcasing versatility and creating a visually stunning, highly mobile show that stood out as one of the night's most memorable moments.

BTS charmed the 64th Grammy Awards stage “smooth like Butter”

BTS continued to make Grammy history at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter. The group showcased their versatility and showmanship in an electrifying performance that transformed them into suave super spies. From a James Bond and Mission Impossible-inspired setting to sleek black suits and impressive acrobatics, the performance exuded charm and energy. Despite Jin's hand cast, the group delivered a flawless show, earning a standing ovation and proving once again why they are a global phenomenon.

BTS scripted history, bagging 3 nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards

On November 15, BTS received three nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Among these, Yet to Come earned a nod for Best Music Video, while their collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe, was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This marked BTS as the sole act to achieve three consecutive nominations in this category since its introduction in 2011. Additionally, the band received a nomination for Album of the Year for their contribution to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres. However, the annual award ceremony wasn’t attended by any of the members.

