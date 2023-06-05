BTS, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, SHINee, MONSTA X’s I.M and more: June 2023 K-Pop comebacks and debut schedule

In the 6th month of 2023, fans are excited at the many K-Pop comebacks and debuts like MONSTA X’s I.M, NCT’s Taeyong as well as BTS’ surprise comeback, SHINee, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and more! Seeing the list of all the artists gearing up to release songs, we are thrilled to see them on-screen again!

BTS’ activities:

BTS created 'Take Two' by expressing their desire to remain together in the future, their gratitude to ARMY for sharing brilliant moments together, and their appreciation for the love from their fans. If BTS' debut in 2013 was their first act, this song conveys the message about everything from the past ten years to the second act that BTS will move forward, which they credit to their loyal ARMYs. BTS spills details about the time they spent with ARMY, and the days they will be spending under the theme of 'Take Two.'

ATEEZ’s activities:

The story of ATEEZ is told in the second chapter of the episode 'The World,' and the ninth mini album is more exciting and energetic than the previous one. It contains a sum of 6 songs including the title track 'BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)' and will be delivered on June sixteenth at 1 PM KST.

Taeyong’s activities:

NCT’s Taeyong made his solo debut with SHALALA.The title track 'SHALALA' is a hip-hop kind of melody that consolidates Taeyong's clever rap flow, addicting ensemble, and free beat in the bridge part. The lyrics convey the confidence-boosting message, "We can all shine anywhere."

Here’s the comebacks for June:

June 1:

B.I

Title Track: Die for love Feat. Jessi, Dare to Love Feat. BIG Naughty

Album: 2ND FULL ALBUM ‘TO DIE FOR’

ZHOUMI

Title Track: ‘Mañana (Our Drama) (Feat. SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk)’

Album: Digital Single [Mañana (Our Drama)]

HWANG CHI YEUL

Title Track: You Are My Spring

Dustin

Title Track: ‘BLACKLIST

Album: 3rd Album- BLACKLIST

ChoCo1&2

Title Track: “Fruity Loops (515 version)

Grizzly

Title Track: 친구 얘긴데 (Feat. Skinny Brown)

June 2:

Stray Kids

Title Track: S-Class

Album: 3rd Album 5-STAR

MCND

Title Track: Pop Star

Kang Minhee (LMK)

Title Track: No one like you(이제는 없겠죠)

H5YUN

Title Track: LOVE DRUNK (Feat. Rosie)

Kim Hyun Jin

Title Track: Moment

June 3:

Lim Young Woong

Title Track: 모래 알갱이

EK

Title Track: ACID (Feat. Loopy) / Like That

LEE YEEUN, Jeon Gunho

Title Track: I LOVED YOU

Yoo Yong Min

Title Track: Your Era

June 4:

Kassy

Title Track: Crush on you

Dept

Album: Ocean

Track and Lyric Video: – Ocean (Feat. Ashley Alisha, Barmuda) and Summer Wave (Feat. Ashley Alisha, J.O.Y)

BAKJIJI

Title Track: Unbalance

Lee Juck

Title Track: I Promise

June 5:

TAEYONG (NCT)

Title Track: SHALALA

Album: The 1st Mini Album SHALALA

Halsey Feat. Suga of BTS

Title Track: Lilith

OST: Diablo IV

fromis_9

Title Track: #menow

Album: 1st Album- Unlock My World

June 6:

XODIAC

Special Love MV Release

tripleS +(KR)ystal Eyes

Title Track: Touch+

ACID EYES (tripleS)

Cherry Gene

June 7:

THE NEW SIX (TNX)

Title Track: Kick It 4 Now

Album: The 3rd Mini Album BOYHOOD

KANG DANIEL

Pre-release track

Album: 4TH MINI ALBUM REALIEZ

June 8:

P1Harmony

Title Track: Jump

Album: 6th Mini Album Harmony: ALL IN

June 9:

BTS

Title Track: Take Two

AleXa

Title Track: Juliet

LAYSHA

Title Track: REDFLOWER

June 12:

VAV

Title Track: Designer

Album: 7TH MINI ALBUM Subcönscióus

HASHTAG

2nd Digital Single DIAMOND

Q6IX

Title Track: C.C

June 13:

REN

Title Track: Ready to Move

Album: The 1st Mini Album Ren’dezvous

June 14:

DKB

Title Track: I Need Love

Album: 𝟨𝗍𝗁 𝖬𝗂𝗇𝗂 𝖠𝗅𝖻𝗎𝗆 I Need Love

June 15:

LUN8

Title Track: Voyager, Wild Heart

Album: 1st Mini Album CONTINUE?

June 16:

ATEEZ

Title Track: ‘BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)’

Album: 9th Mini Album THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW

June 19:

Kang Daniel

Album Release: 4TH MINI ALBUM REALIEZ

Bunny.T

Album: 1st Digital Single Album BODY SHAKE

June 23:

8TURN

Album: The 2nd Mini Album UNCHARTED DRIFT

SHINee

Album: The 8th Album HARD

June 28:

Kim Sung Kyu

Album: 5th Mini Album- 2023 S/S Collection

UKISS

Album: MINI ALBUM PLAY LIST

June 29:

WEi

Album: 6th Mini Album Love Pt.3 : Eternally

