BTS attains new milestone as 1st English track Dynamite MV crosses 1.7 billion views on YouTube

On June 5, the YouTube views of BTS' Dynamite music video, which was released in August 2020, exceeded 1.7 billion. With this, Dynamite turned into the first music video of BTS to achieve 1.7 billion views. A healing song with BTS' message of hope for the world, Dynamite belongs to the bright and upbeat disco pop genre, an homage to 70s pop. BTS broke a record by becoming the first Korean pop singer to top the US Billboard Hot100 and be nominated for a Grammy Award with this song.

BTS’ achievements:

The Dynamite music video highlights BTS getting a charge out of music comfortably with an enthusiastic idea that utilizes the lively air of the song and verses. Colorful backgrounds and lively group dances unfold in the second half of the music video, where you can see a glimpse of BTS' day-to-day life in an upbeat setting. Other MVs that have a billion views are Boy With Luv, DNA, Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Fake Love and more.

BTS’ activities:

Tonight, Jin's solo single, rose to the top of the iTunes chart in 22 countries, gaining worldwide acclaim. Tonight is Jin's first song that he wrote himself. It was made available as special content during the 2019 BTS Festa to mark the six-year anniversary of his debut. In October of last year, it was made available as an official music source on all streaming platforms like SoundCloud and BTS' official social media platforms. It topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 14 countries upon release, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Colombia. Following Kazakhstan, India, Belarus, and Singapore, they then achieved a record of 21 first-place finishes in the Philippines on June 4 and Vietnam on the same day, placing first in a total of 22 countries. Tonight is a song that perfectly conveys Jin's deep and appealing love for his deceased companion animal. It is a song that appeals to companions as well as fans thanks to its lyrical lyrics and sense of longing.

