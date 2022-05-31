BTS to attend and speak at The White House Press Briefing before meeting President Joe Biden

On June 1 at 12:00 AM IST, BTS will be attending and speaking at The White House Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre before the official meeting with US President Joe Biden which will be closed to the press. In this meeting, BTS will discuss racial discrimination, ant-Asian hate crimes and the importance of diversity with President Joe Biden.

Earlier, the White House announced on May 26th that "President Biden and BTS will discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion." The meeting between BTS and President Biden is not disclosed to the media. A White House official said the BTS members would make brief remarks at the start of the daily news briefing.

The event was held as the White House officially invited BTS to wrap up AANHPI Heritage Month. Earlier, when the shooting that took the lives of four Korean women in Atlanta, USA in March of last year, BTS conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims and said, "We are deeply saddened and angry."

BTS were originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work also often references literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline.

Outside of music, BTS partnered with UNICEF to establish the Love Myself anti-violence campaign, addressed three sessions of the United Nations General Assembly, and became the youngest ever recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea due to their contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.

