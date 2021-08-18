BTS’ attendance on ‘The Fact Music Awards 2021’ confirmed

On August 18, the organising committee of The Fact Music Awards (TMA) confirmed that BTS will join this year’s ceremony to be held on October 2. The ceremony is planned to take place online after taking into consideration the concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health of fans and artists as announced by the committee on July 26 KST.

The Fact Music Awards is an important award show for recognising the leading K-pop acts. The winners for the awards are decided through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges and participation scores of domestic as well as international fans.

BTS has received the grand prize (Daesang) for three consecutive years now and fans are hoping for a fourth Daesang this year. Last year, at the award ceremony held on December 12, the septet won a total of four awards, ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Worldwide Icon’, ‘Listener’s Choice’ and ‘Daesang (Grand Prize)’.

The previous year, the boys also performed their record-breaking first-ever English single ‘Dynamite’ and the epitome of hope for a better future ‘Life Goes On’ from their album ‘BE’. Even though the other members carried his picture everywhere, SUGA did not join the performances and the event as he was recovering from his surgery back then.

Other artists that won big at previous year’s TMAs include Super Junior, SEVENTEEN and MAMAMOO.

The award show is thoroughly prepared by mobilizing state-of-the-art broadcasting methods to help artists and fans feel a sense of realism beyond offline space. The awards will be broadcasted around the world to reach out to all the global K-pop enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: Looking back at how Korean pop bands like BLACKPINK, BTS, Red Velvet changed the landscape of fashion

Are you excited for this year’s TMAs? Let us know in the comments below.