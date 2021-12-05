BTS awarded Record of the Year for ‘Butter’ on Variety’s 2021 Hitmaker List

Marking another ‘butter-ful’ entry into their unending collection of awards, BTS has added the esteemed Record of the Year to its name. Soon after garnering a crowd of 2,41,000 people for their four sold out shows at the SoFi stadium, another Grammy nomination and a fantastic performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jinglebell Ball, BTS was announced as the winner on Variety’s 2021 Hitmaker List.

‘Butter’, released on May 21, 2021 has become a go-to jam for BTS fans and ‘locals’ alike with its catchy tune, distinct dance-pop beats, trendy dance moves and the BTS sound. It scored a remarkable 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot100, the most for any song this year, yet somehow being given the 11th position on Billboard’s year-end Hot100 chart. However, the light does not dim for the disco-pop track that was also named the Song of the Summer by Billboard and won them the Favourite Pop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The group graciously accepted their award and highlighted the hardships of the last couple years that gave birth to a peppy song like ‘Butter’ to keep the group going forward. Variety has awarded BTS with the Record of the Year for its fantastic achievements and the light that the song imparts everytime it is played over.

BTS also recently welcomed the holiday spirit by releasing a ‘Butter’ (Holiday remix) soon after their four day in-person concert, the first in 2 years, and also announced their plans for the next concert stop in Seoul, scheduled for March 2022.

