BTS bags ‘K-Pop Dominance’ & ‘Global Hit of the Year’ at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards

On July 11, BTS were nominated in two out of thirty six categories in the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards and outright won both! First being ‘K-Pop Dominance’ and second being ‘Global Hit of the Year’ with ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay feat. BTS. They were not in attendance at the ceremony but they sent their love and gratitude to their fans in the Latin community!

The MTV Millennial Awards (commonly abbreviated as a MIAW) is an annual program of Latin American music awards, presented by the cable channel MTV Latin America to honor the best of Latin music and the digital world of the millennial generation. The ceremony has been held in Mexico City since its first edition on July 16, 2013.

In other news, BTS’ member J-Hope gears up for his awaited comeback ‘Jack In The Box’ and the title track ‘Arson’, which he signaled with the concept photos. In the photo, there is a figure of J-Hope staring at the camera with intense eyes next to a burning car. The contrast between J-Hope in a white jumpsuit and the car that has been burned out draws more attention.

Prior to the concept photo of 'Arson', a mood cut for 'Arson' was also released on July 10th. In the photo, J-Hope expressed the mood and message of the song with his clothes and face burned with fire.

'Arson' is the double title track of J-Hope's solo album 'Jack In The Box' along with the previously released 'MORE'. This song reveals the core message that he wants to convey through 'Jack In The Box', and it melts the agony of J-Hope at the moment of choice.

