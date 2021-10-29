BTS: Bags two awards at MTV Japan; Youtube Channel ‘BANGTANTV’ crosses 60 million subscribers

BTS has been busy with nominations and wins this past week and today is no different. BTS won two awards at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan (VMAJ) for 'Best Group Video/International' for 'Butter' and 'Best Collaboration Video/International' award for 'My Universe'. Their Youtube Channel ‘BANGTANTV’ also crossed 60 million subscribers.

With this, BTS enjoyed the joy of receiving the award for four consecutive years from 2018 to this year. Starting with 'Best Group Video/International' in 2018, it won the 'Best Buzz Award' in 2019, and won 'Best Group Video/International' with 'Dynamite' last year. This is the first time this year has been awarded in two categories.

'2021 MTV VMAJ' selected the best works in 18 categories for music videos released from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The award-winning music video special will be broadcast from 9 pm on November 3. Meanwhile, 'MTV VMAJ' is the Japanese version of 'MTV VMA', the largest music awards ceremony in the US, and has been held every year since 2002.

The '2021 AMA' announced the nominees for the awards ceremony on the official website and SNS on the 28th (local time). BTS was nominated in three categories. They were nominated for 'Artist of the Year', 'Favorite Pop Duo/Group', and 'Favorite Pop Song'. This is the first time that BTS has been nominated for 'Artist of the Year'.

Competing with world-class artists like Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and 'The Weeknd', BTS is creating history, one nomination at a time. BTS has been on the list of nominees for the 'AMA' award for four consecutive years from 2018 to this year. Until last year, it won more than one trophy for three consecutive years.

