BTS Bangtan Bomb: Jimin, RM play along to V's theatrics; Pretend to be in a musical during Black Swan MV shoot

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM and Jin pretend to be in a musical drama as they shoot for Black Swan's music video at the historic Los Angeles Theatre.

While we're still in 2020, with most of us continuing the quarantine process, BTS ARMY, in particular, has been receiving immense love from their idols through unlimited new content to watch through and be distracted by. For example, we have the always entertaining Bangtan Bombs which takes us behind-the-scenes to important events like award shows, interviews, photoshoots, song shoots and more.

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes us back to Los Angeles, towards the start of 2020, when BTS filmed an intricate music video for Map of the Soul: 7's masterpiece pre-release track Black Swan. Taking over the historic Los Angeles Theatre, the septet looked swanky in black outfits whilst giving us a memorable music video. Taking a break during the tiring shoot, we see V getting back to his theatrics and pretending to be in musical drama while keeping him company was his '95 line bestie Jimin. Even Jungkook got involved for a bit as the trio belted out high notes that felt like nothing short of a sweet symphony to ARMY's ears.

Besides giving us the cutest Vmin's interactions and some ballet moves, ARMY collectively lost it when Taehyung sang, "Elizabeth, we shall meet again," to which Jimin quipped while laughing out loud, "Playing with him is tough. Who's Elizabeth?"

Eventually, TaeTae was joined by RM as the Bangtan leader exclaimed, "Oh Taehyung, do you want to set out to the exciting world?" As Jin also chimed in, we had the Kim Line ensemble giving us a beautiful finale with J-Hope looking on.

The next day's shoot saw the return of V's musical skit with Namjoon playing along as ChimChim, Jin and Hobi stared at Vmon's shenanigans. "What do you think you're doing," Joonie asks to which Taehyung quipped, "Dear sir, you must not need me." The duo then started singing about how they don't need but also need each other before the director yelled it was time to start shooting again with Jin stating, "Let's go." This marked the end of BTS' musical impersonation.

Watch BTS' Bangtan Bomb - Musical Actors BTS below:

If BTS were to ever make their musical debut, we'd be booking the front row seats!

