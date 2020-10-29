BTS: Bangtan Bomb REVEALS Jimin experienced muscle pain during his Black Swan solo choreography

Big Hit Entertainment released a new Bangtan Bomb which revealed that Jimin experienced muscle pain during the shoot of Black Swan. The video reveals the singer's dedication to nail the performance.

Off-late, Big Hit Entertainment has been treating fans with behind-the-scenes moments from the Black Swan music video. While we learned about the shadows a few days ago, we recently also watched RM and V transform the stage into their own drama during the shots. Now, via a new Bangtan Bomb, the ARMY receives a closer look at Jimin's solo in the music video. Fans would remember the singer dropping jaws with his stellar solo choreography. The new video reveals the amount of effort and energy went into the scene.

The video starts with Mochi, dressed in white, standing under the spotlight and performing his solo set before he changes into his black ensemble and takes on the stage. While he leaves us a speechless with his flawless performance, our hearts broke when we saw the exhausted performer lay down on the floor. As his team approached him, he revealed he was experiencing muscle pain. However, his attention was on making sure the scene was perfect for the song.

When he rose to watch the scene, he wasn't fully convinced with the shot and insisted redoing the scene one more time. Ignoring the pain, he recreated the choreography before he finally got a thumbs up from the director before he finally rested on the floor. If this isn't dedication, we don't know what is!

Check Jimin's Black Swan solo choreography below:

