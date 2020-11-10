BTS BE Album: Jin explains the meaning behind the title; J Hope wishes the music album comforts the ARMY

As the ARMY counts down to the release of BTS' new album BE, Jin explained the title of the album and teased the vibe of the songs in it. Meanwhile, J-Hope gives a hopeful message.

In less than 10 days, BTS fans will be streaming the septet's upcoming album BE. The official countdown kicked in when BTS released the concept photos and videos. While the pre-release promotional activities have hinted that the tone of the album, Jin shed more light on the title and the details about the album. Speaking with Rolling Stones India, the Moon singer revealed that the title "BE" represents the sense of "being". Seokjin added that the album captures the members' honest thoughts and emotions felt right now.

"This album is like a page in our diary of the times we are currently living in," Jin added. Explaining the tone of the album, the singer added that BE includes an ensemble of "chill and laid-back songs" which anyone can enjoy. "I think this album will give us an opportunity to grow further as artists who can represent the current times through music," he added.

Meanwhile, J-Hope hopes that through the upcoming album, listeners "can find healing and comfort". He notes that 2020 hasn't been an easy year, mentioning that their world tour also took a beating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the septet hopes to urge the fandom that "life goes on." "Through the many ups and downs we realized that “life goes on,” which is the message we wanted to deliver through our new upcoming album BE," he said.

While we are eager to stream the album, Jimin shared an interesting anecdote about Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1 in the interview. Those following BTS would be aware that this album propelled BTS to a newer height. While Mochi admits being unclear about why this particular album became the stepping stone to their success, the Filter singer revealed that Jin claims to have foreseen the success of the album. "Jin, however, claims he anticipated its success because whenever j-hope says that a song won’t do well, it turns out to be the other way around," he revealed.

