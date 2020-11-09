  1. Home
BTS BE Concept Clip Room Version: Septet goofs around in their curated rooms to showcase their relatable sides

We're less than two weeks away from the release of BTS' highly-awaited album BE and yesterday, the septet entertained us with a BTE BE Concept Clip (Room ver.). Check out the goofy, relatable video below.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: November 9, 2020 08:22 am
BTS' album BE drops on November 20, 2020BTS BE Concept Clip Room Version: Septet goofs around in their curated rooms to showcase their relatable sides
While there are still some days until BTS ARMY can be completely consumed by BTS' new album BE that includes the most "BTS-eque music" to date, the septet is keeping the fandom plenty busy with all the teasers that have come out so far on social media. The most intriguing of them is the curated rooms by the members as a part of BE Concept Photos.

Whether it be Jimin being the most gorgeous flower in his room or Jin being the largest gem in his, each member showed off their relatable personalities with their self-crafted interiors. Now, Big Hit Entertainment blessed ARMY with a BE Concept Clip (Room ver.) which shows us nine different videos collaged into one. While two clips feature the entire septet goofing around during their photoshoots, the other seven videos see each member flaunting their relatable sides in their curated rooms. Whether it be J-Hope dancing like there's no tomorrow or RM posing like the KAWS action doll in his room, you'd have to watch the almost five-minute video nine times to not miss out on any endearing moments.

Check out BTS BE Concept Clip (Room ver.) below:

We adore these boys and how!

We can assure you that you won't be able to stop rewatching the video as the members give us an inside glimpse into their individual personalities that all mesh up eventually when they become OT7. What was also interesting was the music choice which had a funky vibe to it and matched the theme of the concept clip.

Are you excited for BTS' highly-awaited album BE which drops on November 20? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Big Hit Entertainment's Twitter

