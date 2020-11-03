BTS BE Concept Photo: Jimin looks nothing less than a Greek God seated in the centre of a floral set up

After BTS singer V dropped his concept photo, Jimin takes ARMY into his flowery room as part of the septet's BE concept photos release. Check it out below.

With a few days left for BTS to release their new album BE, the members are rolling out the concept videos and photos. The concept photos kicked off with the ARMY walking into a room arranged by V. Now, we have been taken into the room of Jimin. Contrast to Taehyung's fairly simple set up, Mochi packed his room with flowers. ChimChim sits on a white couch with a brown rim while an array of flowers were placed around him.

The colourful flowers were placed against white walls and curtains, matching the colour of the couch he was seated on. The room's arrangement was completed with antique side tables with huge lamps placed on them. Jimin balanced the aesthetics and colours of the room by sporting an all-black ensemble. In the clip released along with the concept photo, Jimin explained he wanted to highlight the simplicity and point out the contrast in colours in a way that the ARMY couldn't miss it.

It is interesting to note that the singer, who curated the room himself, hasn't chosen the usual flowers we are accustomed to seeing. Instead, the Filter singer chose blooms that fans are not familiar with. This reminds us of the Run BTS episode featuring florist Kim Isaac where Jimin, joined by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, gave the ARMY a better understanding of flowers and the meaning behind them. It is to see what each bloom featuring in the frame meant.

In the picture that gave fans a closer look at the singer's face, Jimin included the flower theme to his ensemble by sporting a black flower earring. He completed his look with the help of a black statement ring, a blue stoned ring which resembles the sapphire stone and a plain silver band. Check out the photos below:

