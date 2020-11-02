BTS BE Concept Photo: V aka Kim Taehyung gives a glimpse of his creative mind; Turns to India for wardrobe

The first concept photo of BTS' new album BE has released and it shows singer V aka Kim Taehyung seated in the middle of the frame. The singer has curated the room himself.

After the Dear ARMY postcards and two concept clips, BTS has released their first set of concept photos with V in the heart of it. The Bangtan Boys are counting down days for the release of their new album BE. The album sees the members tasked for various duties. Kim Taehyung is responsible for visual direction for the album. Now, the Winter Bear singer becomes the first member to appear in the concept photo. The photos were shared with the tag "Curated by BTS".

The first photo sees Taehyung seated on a red couch like a king while a carpet spread beneath the couch. Above his head, a photo frame hung, which Teahyung revealed was shot by him. Beside the photo, TaeTae placed four violins against a green and white striped wallpaper. The room decor was completed with two vases on each corner of the frame and two doors on each side. The second picture gave a close look at Taehyung's flawless face.

The photos were shared with an audio clip, voiced by V himself, explaining the concept of his room and outfit. "I arranged the room like an art gallery with objects laid out in symmetry. I want to make sure you get enough to eat even if you are busy. I wish you can feel how happy I want each and every day of yours to be," he said about the room.

The singer also shared an insight about his outfit. "How did it feel when you saw the outfit? I wanted to show an outfit that is comfortable yet not very comfortable," he said. The singer sported a white round neck tee with a star-quilt pair of pants. Style brand BODE took to their Instagram Stories soon after the concept photo was release to reveal that the quilt and patch-work on the singer's pants were done in India.

Going by the Dear ARMY postcards and the line of order in which the members appeared in the concept video, it is safe to assume that Jimin will be the next member dropping a solo concept photo. The Dear ARMY postcards have also led the fandom to speculate that V, Jimin and RM would be one subunit, Jin and Jungkoook would be a separate subunit while Suga and J-Hope would round off the third subunit.

What do you think about Taehyung's concept photos? Doesn't he look all things regal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS: Suga, J Hope aspire to visit India after pandemic; RM wants to say 'Namaste' to ARMY in person

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×