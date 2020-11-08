BTS BE Concept Photos: J Hope perfectly blends quirk & funk; Here's how much Hobi's ensemble costs

The last set of BTS BE Concept Photos was released with J-Hope in the centre of it. The rapper perfectly blends quirk and funk to bring a colourful end to the week-long activity.

He's our hope, we are his hope and his room spreading just more hope! We finally walked into BTS member J-Hope's room as part of the septet's upcoming album BE's release. Over the past week, BTS members have been taking the ARMY into their "rooms" as part of their new album BE's release. Through the week, we were taken by surprise and were left in awe of the elements chosen by each member for their room. Like every other member, Hobi too left us stunned with his room.

The rapper who oozes of joy and happiness channelled the emotions via the colours in his room. He opted for a bright combination of wall cupboards, sofa, posters and used an array of footwear to style his room! Instead of setting up a couch like other members, Hoseok opted for a bright inflated sofa to amp up the room. According to Twitter account Bangtan Style (@Bangtan_Style07), the sofa is from MOJOW Yomi and costs about $670.

Speaking about his room, Hobi said, "I tend to pay close attention to how I'm dressed whenever I go anywhere. The shoes in the centre of the room and the outfit I'm wearing are the elements in this room that best represent J-Hope. The shoes show the colours of clothes that I most often turn to these days." He covered the plain walls around him with posters.

In the frame, the Chicken Noodle Soup crooner sports a white round-neck tee with a robe and slides. Meanwhile, speaking about his outfit, the rapper said, "This outfit is all about comfort. It's a look that lets me rest and relax in my room, inspired by the look of the robe I actually wear when I'm in my room." It has been revealed that J-Hope slipped into a pair of Balenciaga woven sole sliders costing about $225, a DIOR oversized T-shirt featuring oblique motif worth $650 and a bracelet from J’adior which costs about $420 per set. Check out the photos below:

What is your favourite element from the room? Let us know in the comments below.

