BTS BE Concept Photos: Jin is the 'largest gem' in his curated room; Gives ARMY masterclass in loving yourself

BTS ARMY were curious to know about Jin's curated room for BE Concept Photos and staying true to his unpredictable nature, the Epiphany singer baffled us yet again while also reminding everyone to cherish themselves using gems as a metaphor.

BTS' upcoming comeback is something we're eagerly anticipating for as BE promises to be the most BTS-eque album to date. Moreover, the teasers that have dropped so far give us an inclination that we're in for a roller coaster ride of emotions. Over the past few days, the members have welcomed us into their individually curated rooms as a part of BE Concepts Photos.

While V showed us balance, Jimin tipped towards contrast, RM was all about comfort and Jungkook laid emphasis on his love for music. If there was one member's self-crafted room who BTS ARMY was incredibly intrigued by it had to be Jin because of the 27-year-old singer's unpredictability. And, after witnessing Jin's room, you'd damned be left besotted by how this man's mind functions. With a bluish-white setup, we see Jin being surrounded by gems while he sits in the middle of it all, seated in a pastel purple couch. From the structural chandelier to the white curtains and even the various gemstones splattered delicately over the glass coffee table, there's an intricate hold this picture has on us.

Explaining his thought process behind the room and the main object being gems, Jin gives us yet another masterclass on why it's so crucial to love yourself. "Hello, welcome to Jin's room. I am the curator, Jin. The point of this room which is bedecked with gems is that you can never tell what is a jewel and what isn't. When I first stepped into this room, I was immediately shocked and overwhelmed by the sight of this huge gemstone, but it turns out it was me all along. Aren't you absolutely mesmerised by the largest gem in this room, too? Have you perhaps forgotten along with way, that each and every one of you is a unique and precious gem? Never forget to cherish yourself, and always remember you are a sparkling gem, always remember to sparkle with confidence just like me," the Epiphany singer reasoned.

As for his choice of attire, Jin looked nothing short of an ice prince adorned in a baby blue long silk shirt unbuttoned and paired with a white tee and pastel purple silk pants that matched the pretty couch. The look was completed with blue sandals while his black hair was left in front fringes. The white light illuminating on Mr. Seokjin handsome face and attire painted an extremely aesthetic picture that you just can't take your eyes off of.

"I chose silk pants that go perfectly with all the sparkle, a nightgown, and slippers to make myself absolutely comfortable in a room full of precious stones. Don't I look completely at home," Jin asks ARMY.

Check out Jin shining bright like a diamond in BE Concept Photos below:

Jin has always had a positive mindset when it comes to prioritising yourself and how it's not necessarily a bad thing to slow down and come more in tune with oneself. We've seen the singer's progression in stages as his confidence amped up slowly and steadily before engulfing us with the simple message: Love yourself. Calling himself as the largest gem in the room and using that metaphor to remind ARMY that they should never forget to cherish themselves is such a Jin thing to do. The complex, emotional mindset that this man has truly knows no bounds and it's evidenced by his crystal themed room.

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20.

