BTS BE Concept Photos: Jin shines bright like a diamond in a Maison Margiela wrap and Louis Vuitton slides

BTS singer Jin was the latest member to have released the concept photos as part of the septet's upcoming album BE's release. Here's what the singer sported.
Over the past few days, BTS members have been releasing the solo concept photos as part of their new album BE's release. The rollout began with V which was followed by Jimin, RM and Jungkook. A few hours ago, we were treated to Jin's concept photos and we haven't stopped thinking about it. The luxurious set up has Seokjin seated on a purple couch with diamonds spread on the table. While the Moon singer reminded the ARMY that they are "unique and precious gem." 

While the singer's room and his assuring words were everything the ARMY spoke about in the last few hours, we couldn't help but see the biggest diamond in the room: Seokjin himself. The international singer dressed in a stunning ensemble that made him shine bright like a diamond. Via Twitter handle Bangtan Style (@Bangtan_Style07), the Worldwide Handsome singer resided in his room wearing Maison Margiela satin wrap coat. 

If you are eyeing the gorgeous coat, you will have to shell out at least $885 (approx Rs 65.5K INR). He slipped into a pair of purple silk pants and a white tee to complete the casual look. He sported Louis Vuitton waterfront mule slides which cost about $720 (Approx Rs 53.2K INR). Speaking about his outfit, Jin said, "I chose silk pants that go perfectly with all the sparkle, a nightgown, and slippers to make myself absolutely comfortable in a room full of precious stones. Don't I look completely at home?"

Doesn't he look like a Prince of the Night in his ensemble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter: Bangtan Style, Instagram: BTS

