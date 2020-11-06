BTS BE Concept Photos: Suga's curated room uses 'blue' and 'mirror' to emphasise the importance of reflection

BTS member Suga's curated room, as a part of BE's Concept Photos, sheds light on the importance of reflection for BTS ARMY using different hues of blue and a mirror.

BE is an album that is anxiously being awaited by BTS ARMY to release as the septet have all contributed to every aspect of the album making. It was a big dream for the members to make an album from start to finish on their own accord and in a few days time, the fandom will bear fruit to BTS' blood, sweat and tears.

What's especially intriguing about BE is the concept of 'life goes on' along with the underlying message about 'mirror' and 'reflection,' keeping 2020 in mind; a year which has made us question everything. The intriguing BE Concept Photos of the individual members that have been shared so far on social media sees the members curate their own rooms as a part of the photoshoot. Today, we have Suga who welcomes us to his self-crafted room which screams 'blue' and with good reason.

Explaining the significance of blue in his life, Yoongi explains, "Hello everyone, welcome to Suga's room. I am the curator, Suga. Blue is an important colour to me, so the overall theme of the room is the colour blue. Different hues of blue were used in this room because the coolness of the perfect blend of white and blue imparts a charm unsurpassed by a room adorned purely in white. There's a soft pastel blue, a weighty velvet blue, and a deep blue like the Jeju seas. I wonder what these blues will mean to you?" Given Yoongi's keen interest in interior design, you can see how he strikes a balance between complex through simplicity in the room.

It's also a guessing game as to which object in the room best represents the 27-year-old rapper. However, Suga quickly solves the puzzle by revealing, "What objects in this room do you think best represent me? The metal spheres on the floor, the chain around my neck, a pair of slippers that I stepped into without thinking? No, the highlight of this room is the mirror. A mirror is a special object. It shows a reflection of you, letting you know that you indeed exist in the here and now. All the members took part in the making of our latest album BE in order to make it a true and faithful reflection of who we are, and that makes me all the more to look forward to this album."

As for his attire of choice, Yoongi adorned a velvet blue co-ord set with a matching tee and slide sandals while accessorising it with a Dior chain and bracelets. Hoop earrings and black hair styled to the side finished off the comfortably sleek look. In Suga's own words, "My outfit is in the blue tone of the room, in my own stylistic interpretation."

Check out Suga emanating 'reflection' in BE Concept Photos below:

As Suga said it himself, reflection plays a key factor in his curated room as it does with BE as a concept. On several occasions, Yoongi has confessed how blue has been a calming factor in his life that gives him a serene semblance of the world we live in. Very recently, the rapper's painting also emphasised on the different shades of blue. Hence, Yoongi using blue as an overall theme to share with ARMY makes perfect sense as he's imparting that calmness to the world.

While most of the room is radiating a softer blue tone, the darker undertones are right at the centre (the matching velvet blue couch) with the mirror seeking special attention. What's intriguing is how the mirror doesn't catch your eyes on first sight but eventually, all you can think about is that. More often than not, we forget to self-introspect and as a connecting factor to Jin's message of loving yourself through his room, Suga also reminds us to reflect upon ourselves, the light and the dark side. French painter Raoul Dufy had explained it best when he said, "Blue is the only colour which maintains its own character in all its tones."

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20.

