BTS ‘BE’ Jacket Shooting Sketch Video: V aka Kim Taehyung's hard work as a visual director IMPRESSES members

In a new BTS Episode, titled BTS ‘BE’ Jacket Shooting Sketch, BTS reveals the behind-the-scenes of their new album BE's concept photos. The video also gives ARMY a glimpse of V aka Kim Taheyung's work as the visual director.

BTS' new album BE is, in the truest sense, their baby. From conceptualizing the songs and theme, ideating the concept photos and shooting it themselves, to Jungkook turning director for the album's song Life Goes On, the members have put in their blood and sweat into the making of this album. Among the tasks divided for each member, BTS opted V as the album's visual director. He brought together the concept and jacket photos. While the photos blew us over, BTS released a new video titled 'BE' Jacket Shooting Sketch taking us behind-the-scenes.

In the video, the ARMY was given a glimpse of Taehyung in action. The video kicks off by the septet revealing that the open street isn't an outdoor location but a set created for the shoot. The singers and rappers follow Taehyung's lead as he directs the day's shoot. The concept teaser shoot was followed by Jin, Suga, Jimin and V channelling their inner photographers to capture themselves using a mirror. With the first shot, Jimin said that the shoot captured their comfortable moments to which Taehyung explained it was because they were dressed in outfits that they usually sport. They then slipped into a dapper pair of semi-formal suits and posed in the alley. There comes a point when the singer adorably asks each member to replicate the pose he has in mind for them and they do as said with no questions asked. They also turned concave mirrors into props and shot against it.

They then moved indoors for their respective room shoot and their group photo. As they wrapped their indoor shoot, the members gushed about Taehyung's work, noting that he arranged the shoots with ease. The singer revealed he was focused on members feeling comfortable in their shoot on the day.

The third day watched the group dressed up in animal printed outfits, which attempted to channel their wild side. As they stepped out to shoot, the skies clouded up but BTS managed to pull through before the rains poured in. Watch the video below:

