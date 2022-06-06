BTS to be joined by a special guest for ‘Proof’ Live performance?

On June 6, BTS dropped a poster for ‘Proof’ Live performance which will be on June 13, 9PM KST (5:30 PM IST). The poster also mentions a ‘special guest’ joining the performance but who could it be? So many questions but we must just wait for an answer. On the other hand, BTS members look amazing in their blue and white outfits!

Starting with Mnet's 'M Countdown' on June 16, BTS will appear on KBS2's 'Music Bank' on June 17 and SBS 'Inkigayo' on June 19 to perform a new song. It is the first time in two years since March 2020 that BTS has appeared on a music show. They plan to sing 'Yet To Come', the title song of their new album 'Proof', which will be released on the 10th of 'M Countdown', 'Music Bank' and 'Inkigayo'.

To commemorate the 9th anniversary of their debut, BTS completed this new album with hopes for a new chapter that will unfold in the future while looking back on their past activities. ‘Proof’, composed of a total of three CDs, is an album where the past, present, and future of BTS coexist.

BTS decorated the finale of 'Concept Photo' by uploading individual cuts of the concept photo 'Door' of the new album on the official social media handles on June 2. The 'Door' version shows the moment when BTS, who has proven their worth through music, opens a new door and moves forward. It symbolizes 'hope' and 'future' with a mild color and atmosphere that contrasts with the previously released 'Proof' version.

The last close-up cut for each member showed a ray of light, as if leaking through an open door, reflected on the members' faces. The final cut of the 'Door' version of this concept photo conveys a message of hope for the future, and you can feel the softness in the eyes of the seven members, symbolizing he 'Proof' version.

