BTS to be a part of ‘2022 Super Bowl LVI’?

The annual American football championship by the National Football League, known as the Super Bowl is set to take place for its 2022 edition, called ‘2022 Super Bowl LVI’, on February 13, 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The event is one of the most looked forward to nights as hoards of people join in on the final game that decides the Football winners of the year. It has become a tourist attraction over multiple decades and brands take this opportunity to shelve out some of their best marketing gigs throughout the game.

It seems like the musical giants, super group BTS, will be making their appearance at the show this year. Being the global brand ambassadors for Samsung that revealed its latest campaign. It was announced that BTS will be joining the pricey commercial lineup with their 2 minute-long video on climate change. What’s more is that fans also noted that the background sound for the video was ‘Over the Horizon’, a song by BTS’ SUGA.

SUGA has previously mentioned how he would like to perform at the highly revered Super Bowl Halftime show. And being the source of multiple successful manifestations, the BTS ARMY thinks his song being featured is only the stepping stone.

What do you think about BTS performing at the next Super Bowl Halftime show?

