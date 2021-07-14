BTS to be a part of ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24 hour special

BTS joins a star-studded lineup for the special show that will be broadcasted live from various cities around the world. Read details below.

For their next worldwide appearance, BTS will be joining the ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special. The event will be a 24-hour run starting on September 24 broadcasted live through various channels in multiple cities across six continents. Crowd favourites from the music industry have been roped in to perform at the event that aims to 'unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty'.

‘Global Citizen Live’ has partnered up with different broadcasting channels- YouTube, Hulu, ABC News, BBC, etc, to bring their event to a global scale. Live music events and performances will be streamed to cities like Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney. BTS will be joining the likes of Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and many others. The special show will be shot live from Central Park in New York with a live audience of 60,000 people which is subjected to change as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

The CEO of the organisation, Hugh Evans, shared BTS’ global fame that can inspire the world as not only one of the biggest K-pop acts but also as global musicians as the greatest reason to have them on board. More details are awaited on the septet’s appearance.

Very recently, BTS released their third all-English song ‘Permission to Dance’ which is winning hearts all over the world with its fun and cheery vibes and the view of a world after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is also high off their record-breaking run on the Billboard Hot100 Charts as their song Butter has maintained its No1 position for seven consecutive weeks.

They continue to bring good music to the world stage and will surely be a valuable addition to the Global Citizen lineup. We are already excited to see the colourful vibes BTS will bring to the event.

