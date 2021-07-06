BTS to be part of the upcoming Louis Vuitton show in Seoul for Men’s Fall Winter Collection 2021

Fans even received personal Twitter invitations from Louis Vuitton as a surprise. Read more to know the details of the event including where or what time you can watch it.

BTS shook the world with the news that they are going to be featuring in the Louis Vuitton Show in Seoul this year. Announced as the global ambassadors in April, BTS tweeted the news officially on their Twitter after which Louis Vuitton added that they will be showcasing the Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Collection at the show. The collection is designed and created by Virgil Abloh who is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton since 2018 as well as the CEO of the label Off-White.

BTS released a video previewing the members dressed in different styles. Looking dapper, Jimin opened the video with an all-grey suit and quirky sunglasses which almost made him look like a futuristic robot. His elegant gaze then cut to RM dressed in a long coat and striped shirt with a hat. His outfit and expressions made him look like someone between a cunning detective or mafia in 1920s America. Suga flaunted his pale blue hair while J-Hope stayed true to his peculiar fashion choice, slaying a suit and pants with eccentric designs. V strutted with a coffee cup labelled ‘Louis Vuitton’ as he wore a red and black suit with a coat on top and bright red shirt underneath. Jungkook threw a smart side look showing a hint of the eyebrow piercing. Jin ended the video in a red striped coat with a zoomed in view of his sincere gaze.

What made the fans even happier was that they received personal invitations on Twitter if they liked or retweeted the official announcement post by BTS. This is something new and a chance for them to flaunt their invitations directly sent by these major global companies.

The show will be broadcasted live on Twitter and Louis Vuitton’s official site. It will be held on Wednesday, July 7th at 7 PM KST (4:30 PM IST).

High expectations. #LouisVuitton ambassadors @bts_bighit invite you to see @VirgilAbloh’s #LVMenFW21 collection from Seoul. Watch the show live at 7 pm (GMT +9) on Wednesday, July 7th on Twitter or https://t.co/2i3c2rq839 https://t.co/85K20uEd95 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) July 5, 2021

