BTS BE: Septet eclipses over Top 7 on US iTunes Top Songs chart as lead single Life Goes On reaches #1

It's only been a while since BTS dropped BE, for BTS ARMY to obsess over, and the album has already reached #1 on US iTunes Albums chart while also conquering the Top 7 on US iTunes Top Songs chart.

It's BTS' day, so everyone can just step aside! The septet, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, just dropped their highly-awaited album BE along with the visually pleasing music video of the comforting lead single, Life Goes On. While Life Goes On MV, which was directed by Kookie, has already crossed 17 million views in two hours with 2.2 million likes on YouTube, BE, as a whole, has also taken over US iTunes.

When we say BE eclipsed over US iTunes, we really mean it as the album reached #1 on US iTunes Albums chart while seven out of eight songs (given that their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite released back in August and was topping US iTunes back then!) now occupy the Top 7 on US iTunes Top Songs Chart. While Life Goes On leads the pack at #1, we have Stay at #2, Blue & Grey at #3, Fly to My Room at #4, Telepathy at #5, Dis-ease at #6 and Skit at #7. Dynamite is steadily climbing the chart at #20. (Note: The rankings are subject to change as and when the article is being read).

While also topping India and UK iTunes Albums chart, according to @btschartsdata on Twitter, BE has reached #1 on iTunes in 31 countries and counting. Life Goes On is said to have reached #1 on iTunes in 36 countries and counting including India.

Congratulations, BTS!

ALSO READ: Life Goes On MV: BTS BE's lead single gives ARMY immense hope at a time of adversity with relatable feelings

What did you think of BTS' BE? Which was your favourite track from the album? Share your thoughts and picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×