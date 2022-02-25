BTS beats Adele, Taylor Swift to win IFPI Global Recording Artists of the Year for 2 consecutive years

BTS was selected as No. 1 in the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021, released on February 24th through the IFPI official social media handles. In this global artist chart, after BTS, Taylor Swift was selected at #2, Adele #3, Drake #4, Ed Sheeran #5, The Weeknd #6, Billie Eilish #7, Justin Bieber #8, SEVENTEEN #9 and Olivia Rodrigo was ranked 10th.

Earlier, BTS topped the IFPI 2020 Global Artist Chart. With this, BTS became the first non-English-speaking act as well as a Korean singer to be listed in the top 10 global artists for 4 consecutive years. BTS ranked 2nd in the 2018 chart and 7th in 2019.

The International Record Industry Association said, "BTS gave music lovers around the world a welcome escape from reality in 2020. MAP OF THE SOUL:7 was one of the most pre-ordered albums in history, and was released in July. The Japanese album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~ set a bestseller record for an album by a foreign male artist in the Japanese market, selling 500,000 copies within two days of release. "Dynamite was the first Korean singer to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and I had an incredible year with the release of 'BE' in November."

The IFPI Global Artist Chart is a chart that the International Record Industry Association ranks by summing up sales of physical albums sold worldwide every year, digital music downloads, and audio and video streaming figures.

