BTS become multiple Grammy nominated artists feat. a special appearance from SUGA on another nomination

BTS was announced as one of the presenters at the 2022 Grammy Awards Nomination livestream that took place on November 23. Many were rightfully betting their money on more than one nomination for the group that has had a more than successful last year. And so began the announcement.

After a long time fans were greeted by the boys who appeared for announcing the nominations for the Best Alternative Music Album category. With words of empathy and encouragement, the boys wished all the best to the nominees. The world waited with bated breath for the seven categories that BTS had apparently submitted for.

Much like last year, BTS scored a nomination under the Best Duo/Group Performance category, this time with their song ‘Butter’ and made history, now being regarded as a multiple Grammy nominee artist. With this, member and leader RM became a Grammy nominated songwriter for his contribution to ‘Butter’.

However, the excitement for the BTS ARMY did not end there as they spotted fellow BTS member SUGA's name on another nomination. SUGA collaborated with American artist MAX for his song ‘Blueberry Eyes’ that was on the list under producer Rogét Chahayed’s nomination for the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category at the Grammys.

Congratulations to Roget Chahayed for his Grammy nomination including his work on “Blueberry Eyes” with MAX (Feat. #Suga Of BTS) pic.twitter.com/QUO8cmP3JZ — SUGA SOURCE (@minsugasource) November 23, 2021

Congratulatory messages poured in from all over the world, but the boys stayed humble the very next morning as they sweat it out for a Crosswalk Concert for their appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode! https://t.co/q0aJezYIBM pic.twitter.com/9JxnT09uoW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

