BTS becomes the first and only artist to record 11 billion streams on MelOn

True to form, BTS continues their record-breaking streak. On December 20, the boy group made history after crossing 11 billion streams on South Korea’s biggest music streaming service, MelOn. This made BTS the first and the only artist in MelOn’s history to ever achieve the milestone.

The group’s English singles, Dynamite and Butter, are currently No. 1 and No. 2 on the list of MelOn’s most streamed songs of 2021, respectively. Additionally, BTS’s 2017 hit, Spring Day, is still holding on to its record of being the most-streamed song in MelOn’s history, with over 800 million streams.

Just a day prior, on December 19, BTS got nominated in the ‘International Group of the Year’ category at the 2022 BRIT Awards. Last year, BTS was the first Korean act to get nominated at the prestigious UK music awards ceremony.

Additionally, BTS has also become the first-ever artist to be featured on the covers of both GQ Korea and Vogue Korea at the same time, in a total of 11 covers. On December 21, the two publications finally released the much-awaited pictorials for their upcoming special edition January 2022 issues. In addition to group and solo photoshoots, BTS also sat down for in-depth conversations with the magazines.

Congratulations to BTS!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS records 400 million views for 'Permission to Dance' music video on YouTube