BTS becomes first artist in Billboard’s Global 200 history to do THIS with latest digital single Take Two

BTS' single Take Two, which they released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut, topped the US Billboard Global chart. On June 20, it was reported that BTS' Take Two, which was released on June 9, topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (excluding the US) charts on June 24.

Take Two on Billboard Charts:

Take Two was streamed 60.2 million times worldwide from June 9 to June 15 and sold 64,000 copies. It was streamed 54.3 million times outside of the United States during the same time period, and 48,000 digital copies were sold. Traditional broadcast scores, among other things, are not included in the ranked charts known as the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (excluding the US" from September 2020. Young listeners who primarily listen to songs through the official sources find it to be an extremely popular chart.

BTS’ achievements:

Take Two was one of seven songs that BTS ranked on the Global 200. BTS, in particular, became the first artist since the chart's inception in 2020 to debut a brand-new song every year. The song All I Want for Christmas Is You by American pop star Mariah Carey also reached the top of the chart from 2020 to this year. However, this is an already-released song, and the number of streams increases significantly each Christmas. BTS' seven songs topped on Billboard Global (excluding the US), including Take Two, Yet To Come, My Universe, Permission to Dance, Butter, Life Goes On, and Dynamite, making BTS the first artist every year to reach the top spot. Take Two is a song about the times BTS spent with their fans over the past ten years and the times they will spend together in the future. It also shows how much they care about ARMY.

