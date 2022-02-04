BTS becomes first artist in Japan’s Oricon history to achieve THIS feat

Group BTS has just become the first artist in Japan’s Oricon chart’s history to achieve this feat! On February 4, Oricon announced that BTS’ hit song ‘Butter’ has accumulated 24,862 points for its latest weekly combined singles chart, dated February 7. The Oricon Singles Chart is the Japanese music industry-standard popularity chart for singles, and is issued daily, weekly, monthly and yearly, with rankings based on the singles’ streaming performance, digital downloads, and more.

With ‘Butter’ gaining over 24,000 points for this week’s chart, the song’s total combined points now stand at 2,013,734. With this, ‘Butter’ becomes the fifth song in Oricon’s history to ever cross 2 million points. Further, this latest feat also makes BTS the first artist to ever record over 2 million points on Oricon’s singles chart with two different songs.

BTS had previously reached this milestone last month on the chart dated January 10 with their song ‘Dynamite’. With ‘Butter’ joining ‘Dynamite’, BTS is now the only artist to ever accumulate 2 million points on the chart with 2 different songs. Oricon shared this news, saying, “‘Butter’ is the fifth song in history that has accumulated more than 2 million points in the ‘Combined Singles Ranking”, adding, "BTS is the first artist to have two songs that have accumulated 2 million points."

Last year, BTS also broke the first-week sales record of any album released in 2021 on the Oricon Chart in a single day, selling a total of 571,589 copies sold with their Japanese-language compilation album, 'BTS, THE BEST'. Meanwhile, their songs ranked high on Billboard Japan’s official year-end charts for 2021, with 'Dynamite' ranked number 2 on 'Top Streaming Songs', followed by 'Butter' at number 6 and 'Permission To Dance' at number 18.

Congratulations to BTS!

