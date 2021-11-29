BTS becomes the first artist in the world to sell out 4 concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium

On November 29, Christy Castillo Butcher, SoFi Stadium’s Senior VP of Programming revealed that BTS sold out four shows for the first time in SoFi Stadium history. This concert achieved the highest ticket sales among any concert held by a single band or artist at the SoFi Stadium. This is BTS' first historic concert in the U.S. since 2019.

When used as a venue for concerts or events, SoFi Stadium normally has a maximum capacity of 100,000 seats. However, some of the seats are unavailable for BTS’s concert due to a large screen that is placed behind the stage, making the maximum number of available seats approximately 50,000. The concert is also being live-streamed at the YouTube Theater, which has a capacity of 6,400 seats. It’s also the first time that the live concert and YouTube Theater Livestream are taking place simultaneously!

BTS’s offline concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA' took place at the SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28 and the next two concerts are booked for December 1, and December 2, for a total of four shows. For their concert on November 28, 'Hot Girl Coach' Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance at their SoFi stadium concert and performed to the smash-hit summer bop 'Butter' remix! BTS released 'Butter' on May 21, 2021, and the remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion on August 27.

Though they were scheduled to perform together at this year’s American Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion was unable to attend due to a personal matter. However, ARMYs were happy to know that Megan Thee Stallion fulfilled her promise to BTS and jammed to 'Butter' at their concert. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

