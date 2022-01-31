BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach THIS milestone in Spotify's history

K-pop juggernauts BTS have become the 10th most-streamed artist in Spotify's history and the first Asian act to do so. This achievement comes after being crowned as the 3rd most-streamed artist globally in 2021 based on 'Spotify Wrapped'. This is quite an improvement for the group. In 2018 and 2019, they were the 18th most-streamed artist, and in 2020, they were the 6th most-streamed artist on Spotify.

The septet's English language bops 'Dynamite' was the 22nd most-streamed song, and 'Butter' was the 16th most-streamed song globally on Spotify. BTS is also the only group artist to enter the Top 10, as all other acts are solo singers. With roughly 23.3 billion streams, BTS comes in just after Taylor Swift who has about 25.8 billion.

Meanwhile, The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed January's brand reputation rankings for all stars! BTS rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,928,491, unfortunately, marking a 7.78 percent rise in their score since December. Congratulations to BTS!

