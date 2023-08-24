BTS becomes first Asian group to have all members chart on Billboard Hot100 with solo releases

Recently, Billboard confirmed that BTS has become the first and only Asian group where all members have entered on Billboard Hot100 with their solo releases. Starting with Jin’s The Astronaut, which was at no. 52, RM’s Wild Flower was at no. 83, J-Hope’s On The Street at no. 58, Jimin’s Like Crazy at no.1, SUGA’s Haegeum entered with no. 58, Jungkook’s solo release Seven entered at no.1 and V was the last member to be a part of Hot100 with Love Me Again entering at no. 96.

BTS’ members on Billboard Hot100:

With this, BTS has now become a part of Hot100 as a whole group and as individual members with their solo releases that are part of their album or even collaborations. The title song and single of every member's solo releases, which were all named in the list, finished an incredible record on the chart. Since their group hiatus, the members have been busy with their solo songs and V aka Kim Taehyung is the last person to make his solo debut. He has already unveiled the pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Days and his album will be released on September 8.

BTS’ activities:

On August 24th, Korea Mint Corporation released the second design for the official commemorative medal containing the group's picture to celebrate the tenth anniversary of BTS' debut. Mint Company and HYBE's CEO Park Ji Won initially showed the first official commemorative medal in December 2022 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of BTS' debut, and finished the second design after a long time. The medal shows the group which has been recreated with fine dots and lines, making it look like a sculpted art piece. The design was created in that manner so there is no counterfeit that will be coming out. The shape of the medal has been made into an A5 size as well as a CD for the individual members. The second official commemorative medal to celebrate the tenth anniversary of BTS' debut is planned to be released early next month (September) and will be sold simultaneously in South Korea and globally. They will sell it through South Korean malls and HYBE's social media handles.

