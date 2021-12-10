BTS becomes the first foreign act to achieve THIS feat on Billboard Japan's year end charts

To bring the year 2021 to a close, Billboard Japan recently released its official year-end charts, including 'Top Artists' and 'Top Albums'. Both charts reflect scores from the entire year of 2021 and BTS landed at the number 1 rank on both!

In the cast of the 'Top Albums' chart, BTS reigned at number 1 with their Japanese-language compilation album, 'BTS, THE BEST'. 'BTS, THE BEST' broke the first-week sales record of any album released in 2021 on the Oricon Chart in just one day. A total of 571,589 copies were sold on June 16. The other BTS albums on Billboard Japan's year-end chart are 'BE' at number 7, 'Butter' at number 17 and 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 -THE JOURNEY' at number 58.

Additionally, 'Dynamite' was ranked number 2 on 'Top Streaming Songs', followed by 'Butter' at number 6 and 'Permission To Dance' at number 18.

Earlier this week, BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts and have been ruling the photo-sharing app ever since their debut! The members regularly pose their travel, food, music, pets and other fun things engaging ARMYs with their charming and heartfelt posts. Just 24 hours since their debut, BTS members crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. Congratulations to BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS' Jungkook PROVES he's a Marvel & DC aficionado in a post ft. RDJ, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.