BTS becomes the first foreign artist to achieve this outstanding feat in Japan; Find out

BTS is 'The Best' indeed and their record-breaking achievements are proof of that! On December 22 KST, Japanese music platform Oricon announced their annual 2021 Annual Ranking. On this day, they announced that BTS and their Japanese compilation album, 'BTS, THE BEST,' which was released back in June 2021, had sold more than 993,000 album copies so far.

This marks the first time in more than 37 years that a foreign artist has ranked first in the annual Album Rankings in Oricon's history, with the previous artist being Michael Jackson back in 1984 for his album 'Thriller.' In addition, according to Oricon, 'BTS, THE BEST' had recorded a sales figure of 782,000 album copies sold in the first week of its release, entering at first place in their Weekly Album Ranking as of June 28.

BTS' Japanese compilation album 'BTS, THE BEST' includes 23 tracks that they have released in the Japanese language since 2017. It included the pre-release track, 'Film Out' which was composed by Jungkook in conjunction with the Japanese rock-bang Back Number.

Some of this album's tracks include the original Japanese-language songs 'Your eyes Tell', 'Crystal Snow', Japanese versions of 'Blood, Sweat, and Tears', 'Fake Love', 'Idol', 'Mic Drop', and also a Japanese remake of 'ON', 'Dynamite', and more.

