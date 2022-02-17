BTS becomes the first group to achieve THIS feat on Spotify in 2022

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join. As of February 17 (IST), BTS has become the first and only group to cross 1 Billion streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, in 2022! The group has achieved this feat in just 46 days, with no new music releases in this period. Additionally, BTS is the only Asian act to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify so far this year.

With this, BTS reaches this milestone quicker than they did in 2021 when they crossed the 1 billion streams mark in 51 days. In 2021, BTS gained over 8.6 billion streams on Spotify, and the group is already off to an immensely strong start on the platform in 2022.

BTS is also the most streamed artist on Spotify South Korea in its first year of launching (February 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022). Additionally, BTS’ 2021 release ‘Butter’ is the most streamed song in Spotify South Korea over the past year. The group has entered five tracks in the Top 10 for the past year in Spotify South Korea: ‘Butter’ (rank 1), ‘Permission to Dance’ (rank 2), ‘Dynamite’ (rank 5), ‘My Universe’ - BTS and Coldplay (rank 9), ‘Life Goes On’ (rank 10).

Additionally, BTS also entered multiple albums in the Top 10 for the year, with ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ ranking at number 2, ‘BE’ at ranking at number 3, and ‘You Never Walk Alone’ ranking at number 10. Notably, none of these three albums was released in the period of tracking.

Congratulations to BTS!

