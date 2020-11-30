BTS becomes first group to earn two No 1's on Billboard 200 in 2020 with BE and Map of the Soul: 7

As expected, BTS’ most personal album to date, BE, has earned the septet their fifth No. 1 on Billboard 200 after Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7

When the septet teased BTS ARMY about their latest album BE; a few weeks back, as containing the most BTS-esque music to date, the fandom wasn't prepared to be hit with all the feels. Whether it be the soothing title track Life Goes On or the heartbreaking song Blue & Grey, there was something for everyone's 2020 mood in BE.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that BE earned BTS its fifth No. 1 on Billboard 200 with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending November 26, as revealed by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of the 242,000 units earned by BE, it comprises of 177,000 in album sales, 35,000 TEA units and 30,000 SEA units (which equates to 48.56 million on-demand streams of BE's songs). BE's first week happens to be the largest for a group's album, in terms of both equivalent album units and album sales, since BTS' previous Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, which earned 422,000 units in its first week, with 347,000 in album sales.

Interestingly, BTS is the first group to earn two No.1's on Billboard 200 in 2020 and second act overall after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (38 Baby 2 and Top) to achieve this milestone. Along with BE and MOTS: 7, BTS achieved No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019).

BTS earned their five No. 1 albums in just a little over two years and six months. The last group to tally five No. 1's on Billboard 200 faster than BTS was The Beatles (under two years and five months).

ALSO READ: BTSxCorden: RM says Grammy nom feels like BTS' hard work paid off; V reacts to his viral 'frozen' reaction

Congratulations, BTS!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×