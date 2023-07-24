BTS becomes first group to surpass 35 billion streams across all credits in Spotify history

K-pop phenomenon BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook reached a huge milestone together as they surpassed 35 billion streams on Spotify. BTS keeps making records on music platforms with its multi-genre discography. BTS have taken over the world with their infectious music and powerful performances. The power of the septet's lyrical message keeps spreading, as the group achieved 35 billion listens across all credits on Spotify.

BTS' 35 billion streams on Spotify

BTS made history by becoming the first group in the world to achieve 35 billion streams on Spotify. This is a magnificent achievement for the group, as they only released the official song Take Two, in the year 2023, along with a collaboration song The Planet for anime Bastions Fans. celebrated this feat with much enthusiasm seeing the K-pop group rise high with their extraordinary musical abilities. From selling out huge stadiums to selling millions of album copies, BTS not only displayed their impact on the music industry but their magical music made it stronger as millions of fans and listeners enjoyed listening to their music.

Other Achievements by BTS

In 2021, BTS collaborated with one of the renowned bands, Coldplay, for the song My Universe. My Universe was awarded diamond certification by France's National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP). As Septet and Coldplay's collaboration surpassed 50 million equivalent streams in France. This was a proud moment for BTS and the fans, as they were the first to achieve this remarkable honor in France. BTS also won the Favourite Music Group award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

About BTS

BTS comprises seven talented South Korean boys: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who debuted in 2013. BTS became one of the greatest musical acts in the world as their impact spread in South Korea and worldwide. The septet has won multiple awards in their homeland and been recognized internationally, as they grabbed awards at the Billboard Music Awards, the American Music Awards, and many more. BTS members announced their solo projects as well as group promotions for 2022. Ever since, BTS members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and SUGA have released their solo music. Fans await member V's solo debut, as Jungkook has also released his single Seven.

