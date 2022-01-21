BTS becomes the first Korean act to achieve THIS milestone on LINE MUSIC Japan

BTS have yet another ‘first’ under their belt! The boy group has now officially hit one million followers on LINE MUSIC Japan. This is the first time in the history of the music streaming service that a Korean act has achieved this milestone. LINE MUSIC is one of Japan’s major, on-demand music streaming services, and BTS is now the most-followed Korean act on the platform.

This achievement also means that BTS has broken TWICE’s all-time record, as the popular girl group was the first Korean act to hit 950,000 followers on LINE MUSIC Japan. At the time of publishing, BTS is followed by TWICE who currently possess over 990,000 followers, and BIGBANG, with over 590,000 followers.

In other BTS related news, BTS’ V is reportedly the top search result related to the term ‘Most Handsome Man’ on Google, for the past 10 years. According to Google Trends, which analyses popular Google searches worldwide, the BTS member is the number one person related to the search term. Reportedly, V’s search volume in the past five years alone is so immense, that the BTS member is still the top person associated with the search term even if the search is expanded to 2004 - despite BTS debuting in 2013.

Additionally, In 2017, BTS’ V was named as the ‘Most Handsome Face in the World’ by TC Candler, and in 2018, he was also ranked at number one by the I-Magazine’s Fashion Face Awards, which counts votes solely by 350 professional photographers, fashion designers, make-up artists, stylists, and editors, from over 30 countries.