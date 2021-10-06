BTS becomes the first Korean act to top THIS list; Release ‘In the SOOP’ teaser 2

BTS has become a household name. From K-pop fans to admirers and even non-fans, they are on the lips of everyone no matter the space or field. This has become possible with the advent of the group across various platforms and the uncountable records it has broken ever since its debut.

Adding another one this week, BTS has now become the first and only Korean act to top Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs list. As per the chart dated September 24 to September 30, BTS’ collaboration with English boy band Coldplay gave rise to a mystical song ‘My Universe’, which is also a part of the latter’s upcoming album and now the song sits at the top. The number of streams recorded for ‘My Universe’ accounts for a solid 8.5 million.

Just yesterday, the same song became the group’s 6th no.1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart, doing so within 1 year and just over a month. The song has also become the first in Billboard’s chart history to have 2 groups credited for a debut.

Furthermore, the group is treating its fans with another season of ‘In the SOOP’, a personalised reality program where the boys jet off to a healing vacation amidst a secluded forest. The first teaser of the upcoming show had fans drop their jaws to their knees as a lavish mansion was built for the seven members complete with a custom pool, in house tennis court, trekking tracks and more.

The second teaser reveals the joyful sides of the members as they let go of any worries while taking much needed time off at their own “castle”. Each of them expresses what the word ‘rest’ means to them, perfectly enjoying the same.

Check out the 2nd official teaser below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ‘In the SOOP’ mansion costs over 1 million USD?

Are you looking forward to the return of BTS’ ‘In the SOOP’? Let us know below.