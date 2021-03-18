BTS becomes the first Korean group in history to attain US Double Platinum certification for Dynamite

Dynamite becomes BTS' first Single and first for a Korean group in history to be certified RIAA Double Platinum in the US (2,000,000 units).

"Shining through the city with a little funk and soul, So Imma light it up like dynamite, whoa oh oh", it seems like Dynamite has been revelling in the glory of its own lyrics. BTS' smash-hit pop-disco track, that released in August 2020 has been smashing records left right and centre! On March 16, Guinness World Records shared via their official Twitter account that Dynamite has earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' after its official music video premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Now, Dynamite has added another record to its kitty!

On March 17 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that it had awarded BTS’s smash hit track, Dynamite three certifications at the same time, meaning, as of today, the song has been certified gold, platinum, and double platinum all at once! BTS has officially gone double platinum in the United States for the very first time. For the initiated, RIAA's criterion to award a song is certified gold after it moves 500,000 equivalent units, platinum after 1 million units, and double platinum after 2 million units.

This makes BTS the first Korean group in history to achieve this feat and Dynamite is BTS' first ever song to achieve this. Dynamite is now BTS’s first song ever to earn a double-platinum certification in the United States, as well as their fourth to go platinum (following MIC Drop, Boy With Luv, and IDOL.)

