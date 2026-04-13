BTS becomes only K-pop act to top Billboard 200 chart for 3 consecutive weeks with ARIRANG, first group since 2013

“Like BTS, that's easier said than done.” The K-pop boy group is truly living by its lyrics. Setting yet another hard-to-break record for themselves and the Korean music scene, Bangtan Sonyeondan has managed to remain the most popular album for three consecutive weeks. Topping the Billboard 200 chart once again for the list dated April 18, 2026, ARIRANG has managed to be on top of the world’s music realm for one more week, proving its popularity.

ARIRANG ranks No. 1 on Billboard 200 for the 3rd week

As per the latest Billboard report, BTS’ 5th studio record, ARIRANG, topped the most famed album list with 124,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending April 9, according to numbers by Luminate. Of these, 71,000 are in album sales numbers, SEA units of 50,000, and TEA units of 3,000. The feat is no small deal for the stars who have made their comeback after being away for their mandatory military service.

Interestingly, the last group to top the chart for three consecutive weeks before BTS (April 4,11, and 18) was Mumford & Sons’ Babel, who had continued their record for an impressive five. They also managed to return after winning the Album of the Year at that year’s Grammys for two more top gun runs. This also makes BTS the first-ever K-pop act to achieve this number. ARIRANG follows up as the only record to do so since Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl which debuted and maintained its spot for 7 weeks in a row, returning for another 5 later.

The group also kicked off their ARIRANG World Tour this past week with three sold out shows at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and will now be embarking on a globe trotting adventure, returning to their homeland only in June for the group’s deut anniversary celebration.

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