BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg tease upcoming collab track ‘bad decisions’ with its ‘Art Reveal’

Ahead of the official release of ‘bad decisions’, a new teaser for the collaborative track has been released! On July 20 at 8:30 pm IST, American producer Benny Blanco announced his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg, in the form of a track titled ‘bad decisions’. Writing “it’s all happening…”, the producer released a full-fledged schedule for the collaboration, letting us know when to expect what.

Kicking off the schedule content, 8:30 pm IST on July 22 brought with it the ‘Art Reveal’ for ‘bad decisions’. Released through BTS’ Twitter account, the artwork consists of the song’s title emblazoned in white across an orange background, with a hazy, blurred effect on the text.

Check out the song’s art, below:

Following this, we can expect two music video teasers to drop on August 2 and August 3 at 8:30 pm IST, followed by the official premiere of the music video through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 5 at 9:30 am IST. The planned content is far from over at this point, however!

After ‘bad decisions’ officially drops, the song’s lyric video is scheduled to be released through BTS’ official YouTube channel at 9:30 am IST on August 6. This will be followed up by the ‘Visualizer’ being released through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 7 at 8:30 pm IST, and the ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ via BTS’ YouTube channel on August 16 at 3:30 pm IST.

Before the collaboration had been announced, BTS’ fans had been eagerly awaiting updates on the group’s collaboration with Snoop Dogg, as the latter had previously confirmed that something was in the works by sharing during an interview, “You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in.” Meanwhile, Benny Blanco and BTS have previously worked together, when the producer worked on a remix of the group’s songs ‘FAKE LOVE’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ in May 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates about Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg’s ‘bad decisions’, releasing on August 5 at 9:30 am IST!

