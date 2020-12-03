BTS: With BE's massive success, RM and Suga debut on Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters at No 3 and No 9

BE not only debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 but it's lead single Life Goes On debuted atop of Billboard Hot 100 as well. Now, it's been revealed that RM and Suga have debuted on Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters at No. 3 and No. 9.

RM and Suga add another feather to their very tall hats of songwriting milestones, thanks to BTS' latest album BE, which is their most personal work to date. On Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters for this week, both Namjoon and Yoongi debuted in the Top 10 at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively. While RM has credits in all the songs of BE except for BTS' first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, Suga has credits in most BE tracks except for Dynamite and Stay.

Megan Thee Stallion topped Hot 100 Songwriters, followed by Morgan Wallen at No. 2, John Marks and Hardy at No. 4 and No. 5. While Finneas landed on No. 6, Dynamite's songwriters David Stewart and Jessica Agombar tied at No. 7. Completing the Top 10, we had DaBaby at No. 10. Moreover, BTS' producer Pdogg and David Stewart ranked No. 2 and No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100 Producers with Joey Moi atop the chart for a seventh week in a row.

Congratulations to RM and Suga!

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Suga REUNITES with ecstatic BTS members; OT7 celebrate Life Goes On debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Meanwhile, BE became BTS' fifth album to debut on Billboard 200 with the lead single Life Goes On debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, seven BE songs (barring Skit) found a place in the Billboard Hot 100. While Dynamite took over No. 3, we had Blue & Grey and Stay at No. 13 and No. 22 respectively. Fly to My Room ranked No. 69 while Telepathy and Dis-ease claimed No. 70 and No. 72.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Billboard

Share your comment ×