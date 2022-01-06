‘BTS, THE BEST’ sells more than 1 million copies on the Oricon Albums Chart

On January 6, BTS’ Japanese compilation album, ‘BTS, THE BEST’, officially crossed over 1 million sales on the Oricon Japan chart. Not only is this the first album by a South Korean act to cross this milestone since BoA with ‘Best of Soul’ in 2005, but this is also the first time that a single album by a foreign male artist sold over 1 million copies on the Oricon chart since the British rock band Queen, in 2004.

With this achievement, BTS became the 14th foreign artist overall to cross 1 million sales on the chart with one album. The group also joins Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Scatman John, The Beatles, and Queen, as the only foreign male artists to do so.

This announcement came after Oricon confirmed that ‘BTS, THE BEST’ sold 3,000 copies during the week beginning on December 27, raising total sales to 1,002,000 copies.

Released on June 16, 2021, ‘BTS, THE BEST’ is the group’s second Japanese-language compilation album. The album combines BTS’ Japanese studio albums ‘Face Yourself’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey’, and debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s Daily Album Chart, with 571,589 physical copies sold in a single day.

Oricon also announced on December 22 that ‘BTS, THE BEST’ was the best-selling physical album of the year dating December 14, 2020, to December 12, 2021. This made BTS the first group in Oricon history to top the year-end album sales ranking. Less than a month later, the members of BTS have made Oricon history yet again with their latest achievement.

Congratulations to BTS!