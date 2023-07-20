BTS’ Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS becomes first Korean book to earn New York Times best-seller status

BTS, the renowned K-pop sensation, has achieved yet another milestone in their illustrious career. Celebrating their remarkable 10th anniversary, the group has released their very first official book, titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. This exceptional literary work, described as an oral history of the group, was collaboratively written by the BTS members themselves along with journalist Kang Myeongseok.

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

The impact of BTS's literary endeavor was immediate, garnering widespread recognition and accolades. On July 19, the prestigious New York Times Best Sellers list unveiled their latest rankings, and to no one's surprise, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS secured the coveted No. 1 spot in the Hardcover Nonfiction category. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first book penned by a Korean author to achieve such an honor on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Not limited to national acclaim, BTS's book has garnered immense international success. On the very day of its release, it claimed the No. 1 position on Amazon Best Sellers lists in several regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, and Japan. This impressive feat is a testament to the global appeal and influence of BTS, captivating fans from all corners of the world.

The significant release date

The significance of the book's release date cannot be overlooked. The group deliberately chose July 9, the birthday of their devoted fan base known as ARMY, to mark this special occasion. The decision to commemorate their decade-long journey with this heartfelt gift to their fans further solidifies the deep bond between BTS and their dedicated ARMY.

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is a comprehensive collection, offering readers a captivating mix of photographs, thought-provoking essays, and revealing interviews, tracing the awe-inspiring journey of BTS over the past decade to become the unparalleled pop icon they are today. The book presents exclusive content, featuring never-before-seen photos and videos, providing an intimate glimpse into the lives of the beloved BTS members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's style diary for Seven campaign and music videos; See top 6 outfit highlights