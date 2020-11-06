BTS: Big Hit REVEALS Suga had shoulder surgery; Yoongi tells ARMY 'Please wait for me to come back to you'

Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement on BTS member Suga revealing that Yoongi underwent shoulder surgery on November 3. Read below to know what the 27-year-old rapper had to say to comfort BTS ARMY.

Big Hit Entertainment took to Weverse a while back to give BTS ARMY a health update on BTS member Suga. According to the statement shared, Yoongi underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery, which was done to address a problem that had constantly been Suga's health and wellness issue was completed successfully. Currently, Yoongi is resting and recovering and following his physician's advice which is undergoing a strict and unhindered period of recovery.

Talking in detail about the 28-year-old rapper's shoulder issues, Big Hit shared, "As many fans know, SUGA has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues. Suga’s shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Yoongi had even shared with the members during a dinner session in Burn The Stage how he dislocated his shoulder post a bike accident as a delivery boy.

"Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with 'posterior labral tear of his left shoulder', which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities," Big Hit added.

Big Hit also disclosed that the Daechwita rapper has been long suffering from a wide range of symptoms which included the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain. This was seen during BTS' recent online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, where Suga was struggling with his shoulder. While Yoongi underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, unfortunately, his symptoms did not improve measurably. Instead, these symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency over the recent few years which affected Yoongi, not only on stage but in the course of his daily life as well.

Regarding Suga's stance on undergoing surgery, Big Hit admitted, "Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure."

As for BTS' current schedule with their upcoming comeback; which is BE's release, and Yoongi's active involvement in it, Big Hit revealed, "Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery. Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered. It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS BE album promotional activities. We apologise to every fan who has waited patiently to meet Suga again, and we ask for your generous and loving understanding."

Knowing how worried ARMY will be for him, the statement also included a comforting message from Suga. "SUGA wishes his fans to know that he is 'very aware of how concerned and worried the fans must be and knows how sad the fans must feel.' He said, 'Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while please wait for me to come back to you.' Big Hit will always strive to ensure the health and safety of all of our artists. Thank you," Big Hit's statement concluded.

We wish a speedy recovery for Suga. Get well soon, Yoongi!

