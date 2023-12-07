BTS, BLACKPINK and FIFTY FIFTY lead TikTok's most listened-to K-pop artists list in 2023

BTS, BLACKPINK, and FIFTY FIFTY continue to shine on the world music scene. This year, in 2023, listeners globally displayed a growing interest in the music of K-pop idols.

On December 7th, the TikTok 2024 Trend Press Conference, themed "What's Next," took place in Seoul. The conference delved into various subjects, encompassing a comprehensive analysis of 2023 trends, the influential power of K-content in Southeast Asia, the social media app's music trends for 2023, and a reflective overview of the platform's achievements in 2023, offering a sneak peek into what lies ahead in 2024.

The session on 2023 TikTok Music Trends garnered significant interest, offering insights into the trends and upcoming directions of K-pop content consumed on the platform throughout 2023. The presentation included impactful elements such as the Year On chart and Impact Report.

The Year On chart spotlighted global favorites, with FIFTY FIFTY securing the top spot on the playlist. Following closely were BLACKPINK (3rd), BTS (4th), ENHYPEN (6th), LE SSERAFIM (8th), and NewJeans (9th), underscoring their substantial influence as dominant forces in the K-pop scene for the year.

The Korean chart showcased FIFTY FIFTY and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, IVE, NewJeans, and (G)I-DLE at the forefront, joined by Japanese singer-songwriter Imase (6th) and Charlie Puth (10th). Alongside the global frontrunners, notable K-pop groups such as NCT, TXT, Stray Kids, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, and others achieved top-tier status as Hitmakers.

BTS' recent activities

On December 5, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the upcoming mandatory military enlistment of BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The agency detailed plans for RM and V to fulfill their service obligations separately, while Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist together in the army.

Earlier, on November 30, it was reported that V had applied to join the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command. This unit, a military police force, handles various operations, including counter-terrorism, responding to violent crimes, VIP protection, arresting armed deserters within the military, disaster relief, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas.

In line with BIGHIT MUSIC's previous statements, Jungkook and Jimin are set to embark on a unique enlistment experience through the Companion Soldiers program. This program involves the duo undergoing training at the same basic training center shared with Jin. Following basic training, they will continue their service in parallel living units on the base, leading to the completion of their military duty simultaneously.

