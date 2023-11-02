BTS, BLACKPINK and more K-pop stars take on Grammys awards: Full list of all submissions
After BTS, K-pop artists like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, Eric Nam, and many more have reportedly joined the race to the Grammys.
Key Highlight
-
K-pop idols make their submissions for the 66th Grammy Awards
-
Nominations for the Grammys 2024 to be announced on November 10
Alongside BTS members, K-pop artists like TOMMOROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, FIFTY FIFTY and others have made their official submissions to the Recording Academy, while the world awaits to learn the official nominations for the 66th Grammys. Thanks to the unique fusion of harmonious tunes, polished dance routines, and top-notch production standards, the soaring K-pop wave has made its way to the Grammys once again this year.
K-pop reaches the Grammys
After earning 5 Grammy nominations as a group, BTS members have made their solo submissions this year. While Jungkook’s Seven & J-Hope’s On the Street are up for consideration, group members Jin, V, RM, Suga & Jimin have submitted their solo albums.
Aside from BTS, their hoobaes Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ have submitted their albums for nomination consideration. Furthermore, K-pop girl groups like BLACKPINK, Aespa, ITZY FIFTY FIFTY have also made their submissions.
BLACKPINK submitted their game OST ‘The Girls,’ while NewJeans’ submission is ‘Be Who You Are,’ a collaboration with Jon Batiste.
Excluding BTS, here are some of the entries made for the 2024 Grammy Awards;
Album of the Year: Stray Kids, TWICE
Record of the Year: FIFTY FIFTY, Stray Kids, TWICE, BLACKPINK
Song of the Year: FIFTY FIFTY, Stray Kids, TWICE, BLACKPINK
Best New Artist: Aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids
Best Pop Vocal Album: Stray Kids, TWICE, Aespa, Eric Nam, IVE, ITZY
Best Music Video: FIFTY FIFTY, Stray Kids, TXT, TWICE
Best Music Film: TXT
Best Pop Dance Recording: ATEEZ
The 66th Grammy Awards
Presented by the Recording Academy, the 66th Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. The nominations for the 94 categories that will be featured on the annual event, will be revealed on November 10.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Grammys 2024: LE SSERAFIM set to appear on Global Spin Live; joins likes of B.I, VIVIZ, ENHYPEN and more
Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a...