BTS, BLACKPINK, and more secure top spots on Star Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

The Korea Business Research Institute has unveiled the Star Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023. These rankings are determined by a comprehensive analysis that takes into account various relevant factors. To determine the reputation rankings, celebrity media coverage, participation, consumer interaction, and community awareness indexes are taken into consideration using big data collected from September 29 to October 29.

Top 5 of Star Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

Footballer Son Heung Min acquired the first position on the Star Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023. His brand reputation index was 9,829,139. The ace athlete is known to play as a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and as captain for South Korea national football team.

The second position was held by Lim Young Woong with an index of 8,518,029. He is a South Korean ballad, pop, and trot singer. K-pop superstar BTS was in the third position with a brand reputation index of 7,920,754 while footballer Lee Kang In was fourth with 6,556,810 in the brand reputation index. The Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder witnessed a 98.55 percent rise in his score since September. The fifth position was occupied by BLACKPINK with a brand reputation index of 6,316,520. It saw a 7.30 percent increase since last month's index.

Other celebrities on Star Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

Other than the top 5 mentioned above, more celebrities included in the Star Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023 include NewJeans, IVE, IU, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, EXO, Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Min Jae, Kim Ho Joong, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Baek Jong Won, NCT, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Chan Won, Lee Yoo Mi, Song Joong Ki, Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hoo, LE SSERAFIM, Young Tak, aespa, Park Ji Sung, Lee Dae Ho, Lee Byung Hun and Namgoong Min.

